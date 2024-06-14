Bai Hotel, Shangri-La make Q'Finals

BAI Hotel and Shangri-la Mactan Cebu bannered the list of quarterfinalists in the basketball event of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024, played at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street in Cebu City.

Bai Hotel and Shangri-la both finished the elimination round with a perfect 4-0 records.

They are joined in the Final Eight by Seda Central Bloc, JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, Diamond Suites and Residences, and Belmont Hotel with identical 3-0 slates.

Kandaya Resort and Quest Hotel also advanced to the next stage for obtaining the highest total points among the 26 competing teams, excluding the six op seeds in their respective brackets.

The quarterfinal action will start on June 21. / ML