Bajaus, atis showcase identity for IP month

MEMBERS of the Sama Bajau and Ati Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities showed their distinct cultural and traditional identity through a dance presentation during the IP month celebration organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD 7) at the SM Seaside City, Cebu, on Oct. 25, 2024.

The celebration aims to give a venue for the Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples (ICC-IP) to showcase their identity for the public to respect and appreciate, as mandated by Republic Act 8371, or the Indigenous Peoples Rights.

DSWD 7 IP Welfare Sector led the celebration in collaboration with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Comprehensive Program for Street Children, and Street Families in Street Situations, and other government agencies.

Jenifer Abastilas, DSWD 7’s focal person for IP, said the celebration is an opportunity to value the importance of the traditional knowledge of the ICC-IP communities, educate the public about their presence and call for more collective efforts to respond to their needs.

There are 17 ICC-IP communities in Central Visayas; two are in Cebu, seven in Bohol, and five in Negros Oriental.

Partner organizations have shown their support by bringing their services to the venue, like the “AlkanSSSya Program” of the Social Security System, free medical services of the Department of Health, information sharing of services by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the WiSupport mental health program of DSWD 7, free legal services by the Public Attorneys Office, seed distribution from the Department of Agriculture, PhilSys registration of the Philippine Statistics Authority, and eye consultation by members of the University of San Carlos Alpha Alumni Association.

The event highlighted conversations with key members of the Sama-Bajau and Ati communities who shared what the government has done to help them and expressed their concerns on education, housing, and the continuing problems of discrimination and bullying.

The talk also tackled the cultural diversity of the two ICC-IP communities and what the public can learn from them.

Ati Youth Leader Marlou Sanger said they continue to feel discriminated against and experience bullying in society.

“We can say that it is hard to be a member of an IP community because there are some who do not recognize us, especially in the workplace, simply because we are IPs,” he said.

“But this event listens to what we are experiencing in the community. I believe that IP, like us, also has the capabilities and skills to contribute to the betterment of our country,” he added.

On the other hand, Youth Council president Bryan Ismani said the 4Ps program of DSWD has been beneficial to their community of Sama-Bajau.

“Nagka-daghan na ang mga professionals nga mga Sama-Bajaus and nagpakita kini sa hinay-hinay nga progress para sa among komunidad,” he said.

(The number of Sama-Bajau professionals has grown, showing gradual progress for our community.)

He also expressed gratitude for the footbridge project, within the framework of the Enhanced Social Support Services intervention of DSWD’s 4Ps, and other assistance received from government agencies like the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples regarding birth registration and the Public Attorneys Office for legal services.

During the celebration, the IP Focal Person for 4Ps, Julito Tajanlangit, presented the DSWD accomplishments for the sector, namely, the 4Ps and the COMPRE programs.

He said 2,587 active IP households in the region have been supported by the 4Ps cash grants, enhanced interventions, and capability-building activities.

At the end of the celebration, each member of the Sama-Bajaus and Atis was given cash assistance worth P1,000 from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program of DSWD 7 and five kilos of rice from the University of Alpha Alumni Association for 73 participants.