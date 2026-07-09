Bakery chain cuts energy costs through retail power

A BAKERY chain is seeking to lower one of its biggest operating expenses and free up funds for expansion after shifting the electricity supply of its commissaries to Corenergy, the retail electricity arm of listed firm Vivant Energy Corp.

Julie’s Bakeshop, a Cebu-born bakery chain said the move will enable it to manage energy consumption more strategically, allowing potential savings to be redirected to production upgrades, equipment modernization and future expansion.

The partnership covers Julie’s commissaries, which serve as the production hubs for the company’s breads and baked goods distributed across its store network.

The initiative comes as food manufacturers grapple with volatile commodity prices, rising wages and higher logistics costs.

While flour and fuel remain key cost drivers, electricity is also among the largest controllable expenses for manufacturers, making power procurement an increasingly important component of cost management.

By sourcing electricity through Corenergy, Julie’s Bakeshop aims to improve operational efficiency while supporting its mission of providing bread and baked goods to Filipino communities amid an evolving business environment. / KOC