Bakery firm teams up with Dutch master for European breads

The firm behind the San Jose Bakeshop chain has partnered with a Dutch master baker to introduce artisanal European breads in Cebu.

This marks the company’s first foray into the premium bakery segment as consumer preferences shift toward higher-quality, freshly made products.

In an interview, company president Jojo Toingko said he partnered with Dutch master baker Hans Boumans to operate Bakery Soesterberg, a concept rooted in European baking traditions that date back to the late 1800s, when Boumans’ grandfather became the first baker in the family in Benschop, the Netherlands. That legacy of traditional European breadmaking has been passed down through generations.

Bakery Soesterberg entered the Philippine market in 2017 with its first shop in Mactan, bringing European-style breads to the province. The concept expanded in September 2023 with the opening of a branch at Streetscape Mall in Banilad, Cebu, positioning the brand closer to a market of expatriates, professionals and higher-income households.

Toingko said the partnership blends San Jose’s deep understanding of the Cebu market with Boumans’ technical expertise as a master baker with more than 65 years of experience, trained to manage operations ranging from small bake shops to large-scale bakeries.

“This partnership allows us to offer bread that is truly artisanal — mixed, fermented and baked on site — while applying standards that have been refined in Europe for generations,” Toingko said.

Boumans said the bakery avoids shortcuts common in mass production, such as heavy use of sugar or fats, to preserve flavor and shelf life. Products are baked on site to ensure freshness, a key distinction from factory-made bread delivered hours after baking.

The bakery is also known for specialty items such as freshly made stroopwafels and seasonal offerings, including German Christmas stollen, alongside core European loaves such as sourdough, baguettes and ciabatta.

Industry players say Cebu’s growing middle class, coupled with increased exposure to international food trends through travel and overseas work, is creating space for premium bakery concepts despite the country’s traditionally price-sensitive bread market.

Toingko said the business is not designed for rapid expansion, noting that artisanal baking is difficult to replicate at scale without compromising quality. Any future growth, he added, would likely involve selective partnerships rather than aggressive franchising.

“Our aim is not volume,” he said. “It’s to raise standards, educate customers and show that there is a market for real European bread done properly.” / KOC