A suspected drug pusher was arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Camtao-an, City of Naga, Cebu, at around 4:58 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Clefford Lapiz Pardillo alias Baki, 31, a resident of the said place.

Taken from him were 2.25 grams of suspected shabu worth around P15,300. (GPL, TPT)