Balai by BE Residences: Celebrating Filipino culture and modern living in Cordova

A tropical masterpiece

Balai by BE Residences spans 8,051 square meters and includes five towers, each ranging from five to 12 floors. This residential complex stands out with its unique design, featuring intricate patterns and shapes inspired by the rich heritage and creativity of Filipino culture. More than just a place to live, Balai Cordova is a celebration of the Filipino spirit.

Strategic location

Strategically located minutes away from the foot of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the longest bridge in the Philippines, Balai Cordova offers convenient access to both the vibrant city center and serene natural surroundings. It is also 15 minutes away from the bustling South Road Properties (SRP) Cebu and premier shopping destinations, providing a life of convenience and pleasure.

Design and amenities

The design of Balai Cordova is thoughtfully crafted to reflect the serene elegance of island aesthetics, blending modern comforts with traditional elements. Chief executive officer and President Grand Benedicto explained the inspiration behind the concept: “Balai started as a personal project, aimed at providing housing for our people. The success of our initial project in Punta Engaño led us to expand, and with the development of CCLEX, Cordova was a natural choice.”

Balai Cordova features various amenities that enhance the living experience of its residents.

Tugkaran creates a warm, community-focused environment reminiscent of a Filipino backyard, featuring diverse amenities. Dayon offers multiple swimming pools for relaxation, while Tapok includes a clubhouse, function hall, and gym for social and fitness activities. Obra provides well-equipped workspaces for remote work. Duwa includes playgrounds and parks for leisure and recreation, and Lakaw and Dagan feature dedicated walking and running paths to support an active lifestyle.

Incorporation of Filipino artistry

Architect Arturo Secuya highlighted the incorporation of Filipino culture in the design: “The signature weaving represents the banig, a traditional Filipino mat, and the architectural elements, such as the arches of the roofing, reflect Filipino touches.” This integration of traditional Filipino artistry with modern design elements creates a unique and culturally rich living environment.

Sustainability initiatives

Balai Cordova also focuses on sustainability. According to Secuya, sustainable practices were a priority even before the pandemic. He shared, “Everything from the fixtures to the colors adheres to the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) standard on sustainability. We also implement rainwater harvesting for non-potable uses and utilize passive air cooling systems to minimize the need for mechanical ventilation.”

A project for the Filipinos

Chief operations officer Nova Noval emphasized the project’s commitment to the Filipino community: “What is beautiful about Balai is that, beyond our initial intention to provide housing for our people, we realized we could give back by creating a project that is proudly Filipino in design, architecture, and amenities. Our dedication to having the Filipino in mind and heart contributes to the success of our projects.”

Creating a life beyond the ordinary

Balai Cordova aims to provide more than just a residence; it offers an immersive experience that celebrates the beauty of tropical life and the vibrant hues of the island’s traditions. The carefully curated details and amenities aim to take residents to a world of serenity, authenticity, and exceptional living.

Balai by BE Residences in Cordova is a tropical masterpiece that combines the best of Filipino culture with modern living. With its strategic location, thoughtful design, and commitment to sustainability, it promises to offer a life beyond the ordinary, inspiring residents to dream bigger and live better.