Balamban authorities intercept truck loaded with hospital waste

FIVE barrels of hospital waste were seized by authorities after police said the materials were set for dumping into a creek at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2026, in Barangay Lamesa, Balamban town in western Cebu.

Antoniet Baynar Sillar, 31, a resident of the barangay and driver of the Canter truck carrying the waste, was arrested by Balamban police officers and faces criminal charges.

Balamban Police Station chief Maj. Ian Macatangay said law enforcement officers, along with personnel from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, conducted the deployment to counter illegal quarrying and the unauthorized sale of sand and gravel.

Foul odor

During the monitoring setup, officers spotted the truck emitting a pungent smell, prompting the team to stop and inspect the vehicle.

Inside the truck bed, investigators discovered five barrels filled with medical waste, which police traced to a maternity hospital in Mandaue City.

The deployment team requested the driver to present transport and disposal permits for the hazardous materials, but his failure to produce documentation led to his arrest.

Health risks

Macatangay said the dumping attempt by the driver and the vehicle operator posed severe health risks to the public. / GPL