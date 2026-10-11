Balamban fails to report P76 million in disaster aid

BALAMBAN town failed to complete and submit required reports to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on P76.17 million worth of in-kind donations received and distributed to residents affected by typhoon Tino in December 2025, the Commission on Audit (COA) said.

In its 2025 audit report, COA noted that the Municipality received and distributed exactly P76,167,851.98 in relief goods after the typhoon struck in the first week of December.

“Monthly reports on in-kind donations for constituents affected by typhoon Tino totaling P76,167,851.98 were not submitted to the Office of Civil Defense and details were not disclosed in the Municipality’s Notes to the Financial Statements,” state auditors said.

COA said the lapse violated COA Circular 2014-002, undermining transparency and accountability in the use of disaster relief assistance.

Overdue reports

“The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) had not yet completed nor submitted the required monthly reports on the receipt and distribution/utilization of in-kind donations to the OCD, copy furnished the COA auditor, within the prescribed period,” the audit body said.

These documents should have been submitted on or before the 10th day of the ensuing month and every month thereafter until all donations were fully consumed or utilized.

Missing receipts

State auditors found that the supporting documents for the relief operations consisted only of summaries of donations received and distribution reports. The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office admitted that no acknowledgment receipts were issued to donors, though it recorded all items in a logbook.

Under auditing rules, the head of the agency or an authorized representative must issue an acknowledgment receipt upon receiving in-kind donations. Furthermore, donated relief goods distributed to intended beneficiaries must be supported by prescribed issuance forms.

Undisclosed donations

COA also flagged the local government’s failure to disclose the in-kind assistance in its Notes to the Financial Statements. While the Municipality reported its Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, Special Trust Fund, and cash donations for the typhoon, it excluded the in-kind contributions.

Rules require the disclosure of disaster-related information that is not evident on the face of the financial statements, such as the quantity of donated relief goods received, issued and remaining by category. The deficiencies resulted in incomplete disclosures, impairing transparency and reducing the reliability of the financial statements for decision-making.

Compliance recommended

To address the lapses, COA recommended that the MDRRMO submit the complete reports on the receipt, distribution and utilization of the in-kind donations to the OCD, with copies furnished to the auditor.

It also advised the municipal accountant to ensure that complete disclosures regarding the donations are accurately presented in the Notes to the Financial Statements. / CDF