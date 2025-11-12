Balamban mayor appeals for loan payment deferment for typhoon-hit residents

MAYOR Amos Edwin Cabahug has appealed to microfinance and lending institutions operating in Balamban, Cebu to grant a grace period or temporary deferment of loan payments for clients affected by Typhoon Tino.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Cabahug said many residents are still reeling from the destruction caused by the typhoon, including loss of livelihood, damaged homes, and disrupted income sources.

“In behalf of the people of Balamban, I am appealing for your kind consideration to grant a grace period or temporary deferment of loan payments for your clients who have been affected by Bagyong Tino,” read a portion of his statement.

The mayor urged financial institutions to show compassion and exercise corporate social responsibility by extending flexibility and support to borrowers during this difficult time.

“Even small acts of compassion can greatly help our fellow Balambanganons rebuild their lives. Together, let us help our community recover and rise again,” he added. (CDF)