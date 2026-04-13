Balamban native recognized for role in NASA Artemis II mission

A NATIVE of Balamban town has been recognized for her role in the success of Artemis II, a major program of NASA aimed at returning humans to the Moon.

Arianne “Nikki” Jubay Lazaro, a senior materials engineer and member of the Orion Fracture Control Team, contributed to ensuring the safety of critical spacecraft systems, including the Environmental Control and Life Support System and key structural components.

Balamban Mayor Amos Edwin Cabahug said in a public statement that Lazaro’s achievement brings pride to the municipality, as well as to her family.

“You serve as an inspiration to the youth of Balamban and beyond, proving that with passion, perseverance, and hard work, even the stars are within reach,” said Cabahug.

Artemis II is considered a significant step in human space exploration, as it is part of efforts to send astronauts back to the Moon.

Lazaro’s mother, Ethel Jubay Lazaro, is a native of Barangay Aliwanay in Balamban, while her father is Alberto Lazaro. (DPC)