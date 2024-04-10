Balamban police give goats to Muslim group in observance of Ramadan’s end

POLICE personnel in Balamban town, midwest Cebu, gave two goats to their Muslim brothers in commemoration of Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long Ramadan.

The Balamban police headed by station commander Lieutenant Colonel Joey Bicoy handed over the goats to the members of Salaam Group around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in barangays Cantuod and Buanoy.

Bicoy claimed that the event was conducted in accordance with the Back to Basic, Service with a Smile directive of Cebu Police Provincial Office Chief Colonel Percival Zorrilla and Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin’s 3As strategic thrust – able, active and allied -- which is in line with the Philippine National Police’s proactive, responsive, and zealous values.

The police were grateful to the Salaam Group for their support to the police and the community. (GPL, TPT)