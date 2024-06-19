Balamban provincial hospital gets level 2 accreditation

THE Cebu Provincial Hospital in Balamban, midwest Cebu, has received level 2 accreditation from the Department of Health (DOH).

The License to Operate a level 2 hospital, which was signed by DOH 7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas, was formally turned over to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, third district Representative Pablo John Garcia and hospital chief Dr. Olivia Dandan, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

“Kini atong mga ospital, naningkamot ta nga ato gyud ni ma-upgrade because every Cebuano, adunahan man o kabus, is deserving of the best services,” matod ni Governor Garcia.

(We are trying to upgrade our hospitals because every Cebuano, rich or poor, deserves the best services).

Garcia declared that three more provincial hospitals located in the cities of Carcar, Danao, and Bogo are in the process of obtaining level 2 accreditation.

According to her, the Bantayan District Hospital also obtained a level 1 status last April.

The Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, Camotes, on the other hand, is now processing all the needed requirements in order to become a Level 1 health facility.

According to the DOH, level 1 hospitals offer emergency care and treatment, general administrative and ancillary services, primary care for prevalent diseases, and other clinical services like general medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and non-surgical gynecology and minor surgery.

In addition, maternity facilities, isolation rooms, imaging centers, clinical labs, and pharmacies registered with DOH should be present in level 1 hospitals.

For level 2 hospitals, they must be departmentalized and should have intensive care units, respiratory therapy services, tertiary clinical laboratory and level 2 imaging facility with mobile X-ray equipment.

Aside from the license to operate, the provincial government-run hospital in Balamban also received additional 15 hemodialysis machines for its hemodialysis center, which now has a total of 25 machines. (ANV, TPT)