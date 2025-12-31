Balamban typhoon survivors rebuild, cling to hope as 2026 begins

MONTHS after Typhoon Tino struck Cebu and inundated several areas, survivors in the town of Balamban continue to rebuild their lives while expressing hope and courage as they face the new year 2026.

Rendon Arcilla, 33, who works in Cebu City, recalled in a phone interview on December 31, 2025 the intense fear he felt for his family’s safety during the height of the typhoon on November 4, 2025. His family, who lives in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Balamban, experienced heavy flooding that damaged their home and belongings.

“When I went home after a couple of days, there were total disruptions to basic necessities such as access to clean water and electricity that lasted for weeks,” Arcilla said.

rcilla was not able to attend to his family immediately back in town since the Trans Central Highway was covered with numerous landslide sites.

Despite the devastation, he said faith, hope, and a positive mindset helped his family recover. They also received medical assistance, food, and water supplies from various groups.

Facing 2026, Arcilla said he hopes for good health, happiness, and “unforgettable moments” for his family and other survivors.

“May 2026 bring new opportunities, positive changes, and joyful surprises,” he said.

Faith and patience

Another survivor, 26-year-old Florence Yu, said she lost contact with her family in Barangay Baliwagan, Balamban, during the storm’s peak.

Working in Cebu City at that time, she said she could only monitor online posts and pray while waiting for news.

“I could not do anything other than to wait and pray,” Yu said.

She learned her family was safe three days later through a childhood friend.

Yu said the flood left much of their property damaged and unusable, affecting their livelihood for weeks.

“It took a while for them to go back to work due to the flood’s remnants,” she said.

Looking forward to 2026, Yu called for collective accountability and responsibility in caring for one another, as well as for nature.

“With all the things I have experienced this year, I’m just hoping this will be a gentler year for me and my family,” she told SunStar Cebu in a text message.

When asked for her message to fellow typhoon victims, Yu said, “It’s okay not to be okay. Your feelings are valid.”

“I, too, got angry, sad, frustrated, and cried a lot,” she added, quoting, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

SunStar Cebu has reached out to Balamban Mayor Amos Cabahug for comment on assistance plans for typhoon victims this 2026, but the official has yet to respond.

Typhoon Tino hit Cebu on November 4, 2025, bringing flash floods that caused severe damage to homes and livelihoods across the province. (JPS)