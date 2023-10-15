Balancing family and business: My tips for harmony

Family businesses are unique in the world of entrepreneurship. A majority of the world’s wealth is created by family-owned businesses. In the Philippines, 80 percent of our enterprises are family-owned, according to a Credit Suisse Research Institute study.

I find that running our family business comes with its unique challenges and rewards. When family dynamics and business operations converge, things could often get unpredictable. Although creating a delicate balance between family and business can be challenging, it could also be immensely rewarding. Let me share with you my top six tips for balancing family and business.

1. ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES MUST BE CLEARLY DEFINED. Assigning roles based on individual skills, interests and passions, and not on family hierarchy, can help prevent conflicts and ensure that everyone contributes effectively. In my family, we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses so our setup is calibrated based on this knowledge. The belief that one can only build on strengths and not on weaknesses is the foundation of most of our business decisions all these years.

2. SEPARATE FAMILY TIME AND BUSINESS TIME. To maintain a healthy balance, you need to create boundaries between family time and business time. In our case, we get together as a family once a week, usually on Sundays for dinner. Although difficult, we do our best not to discuss business during these times. We also schedule a family trip out of town once a year. These activities cost money, but we view them as an investment rather than as an expense. By establishing this separation, we are able to fully engage in quality family time without the distractions and stress of work.

3. FOSTER OPEN COMMUNICATION. Open and effective communication is the cornerstone of any successful family business. I always encourage family members to express their thoughts, feelings and ideas openly, at any place and any time. This is called “candor,” which means transparency and a willingness to speak truthfully, even if the message is difficult and uncomfortable. Candor is also a big part of our company’s culture. Regular family meetings, as well as separate business meetings, can help address concerns, set goals and keep everyone informed about the company’s progress. This prevents misunderstandings and encourages collaboration.

4. NURTURE INDIVIDUAL GROWTH. Although our family-business constitution prevents members from going into business outside of the family, we encourage them to pursue their own interests and personal development outside of the family business. We support their interests in sports, music and the arts not only morally but financially as well. This not only enriches their lives but bring new skills and perspectives to the company.

5. HANDLE CONFLICTS CONSTRUCTIVELY AND SWIFTLY. Conflict is natural, but how it’s managed makes all the difference. Whenever a conflict arises in my own family, I drop everything and try to resolve it constructively and fast. As the head of both my family and our businesses, I consider this responsibility as primarily mine while reminding all that the business’ success should always be our top priority.

6. CELEBRATE ACHIEVEMENTS TOGETHER. We do what we can to celebrate family and business achievements together. Even a simple family dinner or an island hopping trip can do the trick. This fosters a sense of unity and shared purpose among ourselves.

From experience, I find that balancing family and business in a family business setting is an ongoing adventure. It requires focused effort and effective strategies. By clearly defining roles and responsibilities, separating family time and business time, fostering open communication, nurturing individual growth of family members, handling misunderstandings and differences effectively and celebrating achievements together as a family, you can create a harmonious environment where both the family and business can thrive. When done right, your family business can harness the strength of family love and affection to drive success and prosperity for generations to come.