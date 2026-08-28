Balanghoy's place on the Filipino table

Steaming gently on a plate or dusted with muscovado sugar, boiled cassava — known in Cebu and parts of the Visayas as ‘balanghoy,’ and more broadly in the Philippines as ‘kamoteng kahoy’ — is a familiar food woven into rural and island life.

Across tropical regions, cassava is valued for its starchy, energy-rich roots. For many Filipinos, a hot slice of balanghoy makes a simple breakfast. For others, it becomes a sweet snack, steamed puto balanghoy, traditional kakanin or a rich cassava cake.

Yet beneath its culinary versatility lies a more complex story — one shaped by survival, climate resilience and rural ingenuity.

Nature’s resilient perennial

Scientifically known as Manihot esculenta, cassava is a perennial crop typically harvested about eight to 12 months after planting. Its edible portion is a long, tapered storage root covered by rough brown skin. Beneath it is firm white or pale-yellow flesh with a dense, starchy texture.

Cassava can thrive in marginal soils and tolerate periods of drought, although its performance still depends on the variety, soil conditions, farm management and rainfall. Its roots can remain underground until needed, allowing farmers to delay harvest during uncertain periods. Once harvested, however, cassava deteriorates quickly and must be eaten or processed promptly.

A note on preparation: Cassava contains naturally occurring cyanogenic compounds, particularly in its peel and in some bitter varieties. It should never be eaten raw. Peeling, cutting and thoroughly cooking the root help reduce these compounds to safer levels, while bitter varieties require more extensive processing. Adequately processed cassava flour and cassava-based products generally have very low cyanide levels.

The stigma of “last resort”

Despite its agricultural strengths, cassava has long wrestled with a reputation problem in the Philippines. An early 20th-century account, Economic Conditions in the Philippines, described cassava as poorly understood as a food in many parts of the country and noted that it was often eaten only “in times of great need.”

That perception has endured in some communities. When rice was scarce or unaffordable, balanghoy became an important fallback food during lean seasons, typhoons and economic hardship. Its reliability helped sustain families, but also attached to it an undeserved image: a crop associated with distress rather than choice.

From survival food to modern table

Today, food researchers, agricultural advocates and culinary entrepreneurs are challenging that old perception. Cassava flour is being explored as a gluten-free ingredient for Filipino bakers, although it often requires recipe adjustments when used in place of wheat flour.

The crop also has value beyond the kitchen. Cassava roots can supply starch for food and industrial applications, creating opportunities for farmers linked to processors and organized buyers. These opportunities, however, are shaped by market prices, farm access and the terms of each supply arrangement.

Across Cebu, balanghoy appears in a range of comforting sweets and kakanin. There is puto balanghoy, made from grated cassava and coconut before being steamed and topped with sugar; budbud balanghoy, in which the root is shaped and wrapped like a traditional suman; and cassava bibingka and cassava cake, which turn the starchy root into richer, more celebratory treats. Other familiar preparations include pichi-pichi, tinun-an nga balanghoy and nilung-ag or nilupak nga balanghoy — proof of how Cebuano cooks have long transformed a humble crop into food for both everyday nourishment and special occasions.

Through refined gift packaging and updated presentations, these familiar kakanin are also reaching younger consumers, urban foodies and travelers.

Reclaiming a cultural staple

As weather patterns grow more volatile and food independence becomes a national concern, balanghoy’s quiet strength deserves a closer look. It can tolerate challenging growing conditions, support diversified farm livelihoods and anchor food traditions that have endured across generations.

The humble root need not be viewed only through the lens of scarcity. On the Filipino table, it also represents heritage, culinary flexibility and the resourcefulness of communities that have long known how to make nourishment from what the land can provide.