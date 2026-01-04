Baldwin predicts ‘bloody’ 2026

PSYCHIC and fortune teller Rudy Baldwin described 2026 as a “bloody year.”

In a video posted on his Facebook account on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, Baldwin said two show business personalities would die due to accidents.

He also claimed that two newly married individuals would die suddenly due to mental health issues and anxiety, and that a vlogger would be killed during a live broadcast.

Baldwin further predicted a pandemic that would result in another lockdown, strong typhoons and a series of earthquakes. He also said “The Big One” could possibly occur this year.

“2026 is a year of fear. It is a year of raging fire, water and blood. Simply put, the bloody year is alive again,” Baldwin said.

He urged the public to pray that his predictions would not come true. / TRC S