Baleni arrives in Bohol for Suganob showdown

EXPERIENCED South African boxer Siphamandla Baleni arrived in Bohol last Tuesday night, Feb. 24, 2026, just a few days before his big fight against Filipino contender Regie Suganob.

Baleni traveled with his trainer, Jack Khangelani, from South Africa to Manila. From there, they immediately flew to Bohol to prepare for the match.

The two fighters will meet in a 10-round main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XXIV,” organized by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions. The boxing card will be held at the Bohol Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Baleni, 35, is hoping to bounce back after losing his last three fights against strong, world-rated opponents — Beaven Sibanda, Hasanboy Dusmatov, and Abongile Jacobs. He is determined to pull off a big upset against Suganob, who is staying active as he prepares for a possible world title shot later this year.

In the past, Baleni also fought twice for the International Boxing Organization (IBO) minimumweight title but lost both times to Ayanda Ndulani. In 2019, he faced former world champion Nkosinathi Joyi, and their bout ended in a technical draw.

Baleni has a professional record of 21 wins, eight losses, and two draws, with eight knockouts. Suganob, on the other hand, has 17 wins and only one loss, with six knockouts.

The event will also feature Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, the son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, and world-ranked fighter Joseph Sumabong.

Pacquiao (7-0-1, 4 knockouts) will fight Indonesia’s Reynold Kundimang (9-7-3, 2 knockouts). Sumabong (9-1, 4 knockouts) will take on Roland Toyogon (8-2-1, 4 knockouts).

Also competing on the undercard are Cebuanos Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao.

Balunan (12-1, 7 knockouts) will face Roldan Sasan (8-8-1, 3 knockouts), while Tagacanao (11-1, 9 knockouts) will battle Anthony Gilbuela (8-8-3, 2 knockouts). / EKA