Balik Cebu launches 24th edition with scaled-down events after disasters

CEBU tourism stakeholders on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, launched the 24th edition of Balik Cebu, an annual program that welcomes Cebuano balikbayans returning home ahead of the Sinulog Festival.

This year’s organizers, however, opted for a subdued opening. The Bali Cebu Committee scaled back traditional festivities, canceling its cultural show and grand welcome dinner in deference to communities affected by recent flooding and earthquakes in the province.

Cebu was struck by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on September 30, 2025. Five weeks later, on November 4, Typhoon Tino battered the province, triggering massive flooding in several areas that claimed lives, displaced families, and destroyed properties.

Balik Cebu chairperson Tetta Baad said organizers opted instead to open Ayala Center Cebu to balikbayans and visitors, positioning it as a safe venue for information, assistance and festival-related activities during Sinulog week.

As part of the revised program, balikbayans will receive “Sinulog survival kits” containing items such as shirts, snacks and essentials to help them navigate the festival crowds. Seniors and families with young children will be offered designated viewing areas with live video feeds of Sinulog events, allowing them to participate in a safer and more comfortable setting.

The initiative, fully sponsored for by Ayala Center Cebu since 2005, also includes a Balik Cebu passport — an events and privileges guide that gives visitors access to mall-based activities and promotions throughout the week.

Welcoming activities for international arrivals are set for January 15 at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, with airport authorities and tourism officials greeting passengers with music and cultural performances.

At the launching, Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro said this year’s Sinulog carries added meaning following the series of earthquakes, typhoons and flooding that affected the province in 2025.

“This year, Sinulog is more than celebration,” Baricuatro said. “After all the disasters we went through, it has become a symbol of faith and resilience — reminding us that even after hardship, we rise together.”

Baricuatro said the Balik Cebu program allows overseas Cebuanos to reconnect not only with family but also with their faith, culture and hometown. She lauded tourism stakeholders for keeping the initiative going despite challenging conditions.

Baad traced Balik Cebu’s origins to the mid-1980s, when political unrest and economic instability deterred foreign travel to the Philippines. Cebu later regained traction through destination branding, charter flights from Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, and the expansion of hotels and resorts in Mactan, she said.

According to Baad, tourism’s economic role remains significant. Data cited by organizers from the World Travel and Tourism Council showed the Philippines received about 5.95 million foreign visitors in 2024, with tourism contributing about P5.3 trillion ($93 billion) to the economy and supporting 11.2 million jobs, or roughly 13 percent of gross domestic product.

Amid the softer arrival projections this year, Baad said tourism officials look forward to Cebu’s hosting of the Asean Tourism Forum that is expected to draw around 300 delegates in January.

“We have faced bigger challenges before,” Baad said. “The task now is to restore confidence and keep Cebu visible and accessible.” (KOC)