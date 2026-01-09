Balik Cebu Lounge opens for Sinulog season

A Balik Cebu Lounge opened at Ayala Center Cebu on Jan. 7, 2025, providing a dedicated space where returning Cebuanos and visitors can relax, reconnect and stay updated on Sinulog festivities and other local events.

Now in its 24th year, the Balik Cebu Program continues to strengthen ties between balikbayans and their roots while extending Cebuano hospitality to tourists. Over the years, the initiative has played a role in supporting Cebu’s tourism sector by fostering cultural connection and enhancing the visitor experience during major celebrations such as Sinulog.

In solidarity with Cebuanos affected by last year’s typhoons and earthquakes, the Balik Cebu Committee decided to forego its usual welcome dinner and large-scale cultural performances this year. Instead, the program shifted its focus to community-centered activities that emphasize togetherness and shared resilience.

The opening of the lounge was attended by Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Cebu City Tourism Commissioner and Balik Cebu Project Chairperson Tetta Baad, and representatives from the Department of Tourism Region 7, including Judy Gabato and Gelena Asis Dimpas. Also present were Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority general manager and chief executive officer Julius Neri and Ayala Malls Inc. general manager Jia Sadol.

Balik Cebu serves as a homecoming program for balikbayans, celebrating shared heritage, local traditions and the enduring bond of Cebuanos wherever they may be. Through curated activities and community engagement, the program reflects the spirit of Sinulog.

This year, the initiative introduced a Balik Cebu passport, which includes a Sinulog passport guide and interactive games designed to encourage participation throughout the festivities.

The Balik Cebu Lounge, located at Level 1 near Guess at Ayala Center Cebu, aims to make balikbayans feel welcome. During Sinulog, a dedicated area for balikbayans will also be set up to allow them to watch the live stream of the Sinulog dance performances.