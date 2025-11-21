Balisacan: Growth outlook steady

THE Philippine economy remains resilient despite recent governance challenges and global uncertainties, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, citing strong macroeconomic fundamentals and sustained reform momentum.

Balisacan said growth moderated to four percent in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date average to five percent, but stressed that the economy’s “overall trajectory remains firm.” International institutions expect the Philippines to grow an average of 5.7 percent in 2026, he added.

“Our sound macroeconomic fundamentals — sustained growth, easing inflation, a healthy labor market, a manageable fiscal deficit and public debt, a broadly stable currency and a robust banking system — continue to anchor our resilience,” he said in a statement.

He noted that structural strengths, including a young labor force, steady investments and productivity gains, support a potential growth rate of at least six percent annually. The government’s medium-term targets under the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028 remain unchanged.

Balisacan said the economic team will continue to deploy fiscal, monetary, financial, technological and social-protection measures to keep growth aligned with potential, while laying long-term investments to “future-proof” the economy amid environmental, technological and geopolitical risks.

He cited the passage of recent reform laws — including the Public-Private Partnership Code, the Konektadong Pinoy Act, Create More, and the Arrow Act — which aim to improve infrastructure delivery, expand market access and boost competitiveness.

The government is also pushing structural reforms under the 20th Congress’ Common Legislative Agenda, while scaling up investments in human capital through education, health, skills development and social protection.

Balisacan said his department is prioritizing improvements in planning, budgeting and project evaluation to ensure public funds are directed to programs with the greatest impact. / KOC