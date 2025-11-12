‘Balitanghali’ marks 20 years as longest-running noontime newscast

THIS year marks the 20th anniversary of “Balitanghali,” now the longest-running noontime newscast on Philippine free TV.

Since its launch on Nov. 11, 2005, Balitanghali has become a staple among Kapuso viewers every noon.

Anchored by award-winning journalists Connie Sison and Raffy Tima, the program continues to deliver top national and global stories under GMA Integrated News.

The show also features Aubrey Carampel for “Mare, Ano’ng Latest?” as well as correspondents Cris Zuñiga, Cecille Quibod-Castro and Sarah Hilomen-Velasco reporting from Dagupan, Cebu and Davao.

“Balitanghali has always been at the forefront of breaking news stories,” said Tima. “But the newscast has not shied away from investigative, feature and special reports — always keeping up with the demands of the times and the interests of its viewers.” / PR S