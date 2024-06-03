Ballistic test, cross matching to done on Bohol robbers’ firearms

THE firearms that were seized from two alleged robbers who were killed in an encounter Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Corella, Bohol will undergo ballistic examination and cross matching, said the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuez, information officer of BPPO, said they will ask the Philippine National Police (PNP) Forensic Unit to look into the firearms to determine whether these were also used in other shooting incidents in Bohol.

Killed in the encounter on Saturday, June 1, were Jonas Amen, of Ubujan District, Tagbilaran City, and Ricky Gamo, of Barangay Tagbuane, Alburquerque, Bohol.

“Wala tay impormasyon nga gun-for-hire sila pero sigurado ta nga armado sila, calibre .45 ni, possible sad na atong ipa-check sa crime lab kung naa bay mga gipangpatay gamit ang gun-for-hire basin og mo-match sa mga armas nga gigamit ani nila,” said Nuez.

(We don’t have information that could tell whether they were members of a gun-for-hire group, but they were armed with caliber .45. We might ask the crime lab to check the firearms to determine whether they were gun-for-hire men.)

Intelligence investigation reports stated that the two suspects were responsible for the Mayo 30, 2024 robbery of a gasoline station in Dauis town. They were also tagged as suspects in the robbery of a convenience store in Tagbilaran on May 22, 2024 and another incident involving a gas station in Maribojoc.

“Kung naa sila’y matimingan nga biktima nga murag naay oportunidad, mao pud nay ilang tionan, unya labnihon ang gamit, so mao toy nahitabo sa Sikatuna. Estudyante man tong biktima, naghuwat og de pasaheroan nga sakyanan, gitionan unya gilabni,” said Nuez.

(If they will rob whoever they see they can victimize. That’s what happened in Sikatuna, when they robbed a student who was then waiting for a public transport.)

Police are still identifying the two suspects’ companions who managed to escape in a hot pursuit operation. (AYB/LMY)