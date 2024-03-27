Baltimore bridge collapse prompts urgent call for precautionary measures in Cebu

FOLLOWING the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore in the United States, a local legislator has urged several government agencies to undertake precautionary measures to avert disaster likened to the recent incident.

A cargo ship lost power and rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, destroying a portion of the bridge, with six individuals reportedly missing and presumed dead.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, who also chairs the Traffic Management and Coordination Committee (TMCC), will request Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to convene a multi-agency task force consisting of Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp., (CCLEC), Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Navy, Philippine Ports Authority, Philippine National Police-Maritime Group, among others, to craft guidelines and establish a protocol for emergency response adequate of a disaster similar to the bridge in Baltimore.

Gealon urged the CCLEC to undertake precautionary measures to avoid a disaster likened to the one in Baltimore, considering numerous container vessels traverse the Cebu harbour and under the bridge.

The councilor from the south district will formally file these measures through a resolution to the Cebu City Council in their next regular session. (JJL)