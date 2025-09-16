Balunan earns title shot

IT’S a dream come true for unbeaten up-and-comer Christian Balunan, who has earned a well-deserved world title shot.

Balunan will challenge International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight king Pedro Taduran in an all-Filipino world title fight, headlining an MP Promotions card on Oct. 26, 2025, at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

“I’m so happy because this is what I have been dreaming of - to be able to fight for a world title,” Balunan told SunStar Cebu. “I’m so excited and ready because this is a rare opportunity for any boxer. I will do my best to win this fight.”

A few months back, Balunan was supposed to face former world champion Vic Saludar in an IBF minimumweight world title eliminator for the mandatory challenger spot against Taduran. The fight, however, didn’t push through.

Despite the disappointment, Balunan patiently waited and finally earned a better opportunity, a world title shot.

“It’s a big opportunity that you can’t turn down. We will prepare Pachan [Balunan] in his training and conditioning so that he’ll be able to give a good fight and become a world champion,” said Balunan’s trainer, Edito Villamor. “He’s been training all-year round. He never stopped since he was supposed to fight Vic Saludar and it was canceled.”

The 25-year-old Balunan, ranked No. 3 by IBF, is coming off the biggest win of his career, a technical decision win over former world title challenger Robert Paradero last December.

The 28-year-old Taduran, a two-time world champion, is currently at the peak of his career. He captured the IBF title in 2024 by stopping then champion Ginjiro Shigeoka in the ninth round. He then defended his diadem successfully against Shigeoka in a rematch earlier this year in Japan, winning by split decision.

“Taduran is a pressure fighter and a slugger. For now, I believe the way I can beat him is to outbox him and then make adjustments during the fight,” said Balunan, who hails from Consolacion, Cebu.

Balunan holds an unblemished record of 12-0 with seven knockouts, while Taduran is 18-4-1 with 13 knockouts.