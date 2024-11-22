Bambi Gothong Tan is entrepreneur of the year

CEBUANA entrepreneur Barbara “Bambi” Gothong Tan, the woman behind the continued success of “Bambi cooking oil” was hailed as the Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2024 Grand Chamber Awards (GCA) and Fellowship Night hosted by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Tan received the award, along with the other eight awardees, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

This marks Tan’s second major recognition this year, following her inclusion as finalist in the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Philippines, where Jacinto Ng Jr. of Raemulan Lands Inc. represented the country in Monaco.

As president and chairman of A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corp. (ADGMC), Tan was recognized for her visionary leadership and significant contributions to Cebu’s economy. The award celebrates leaders who build sustainable, world-class businesses; create innovative products; enrich lives; and drive economic growth.

“As a business leader, I believe in working as a team and always looking for win-win solutions. What motivates me? I guess it is being able to improve the lives of others. Having been blessed all my life, I want to share my blessings with others also,” said Tan.

For nearly 50 years, ADGMC has been a key player in the Philippine food industry, with its flagship Bambi Cooking Oil becoming a staple in Filipino kitchens. Founded in 1978 by her father, Albino Gothong, the company has expanded its portfolio to include real estate, hospitality, healthcare and senior-assisted living.

ADGMC operates an integrated factory with a copra crushing plant, oil mill and refinery, producing Halal-certified products like vegetable oils, margarine and bread improvers. It is the only GMP-certified fats and oils company in Cebu, ensuring the highest quality standards.

Under Tan’s leadership, ADGMC has earned numerous accolades, including Gawad Kaagapay (Land Bank of the Philippines, 2015); Local Product of the Year for Bambi (Mandaue Chamber, 2017); Gawad Linaw Award for innovative labor relations practices (2018); Top Importer Recognition (Bureau of Customs Subport of Cebu, 2021, 2023); Captains of Industry-Manufacturing and Wholesaler of Fats and Oils (CCCI, 2023); and Top Supplier Award (URC, 2024).

Tan encouraged aspiring business leaders to embrace lifelong learning, build meaningful connections and uphold ethical practices. “Focus on integrity and character. Trust and values are the foundation for overcoming challenges and turning your vision into reality,” she said.

Other awardees

Meanwhile, this year’s GCA also celebrated the achievements of other outstanding Cebuano entrepreneurs:

* Giorgio Bernardo Visitacion, founder of Good Cup Coffee Company, as Socially Responsible Entrepreneur of the Year

* Kyle Alexander Aznar, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of E.B. Aznar Holdings Inc., as Young Entrepreneur of the Year

* Alvin Hing, president, owner and founder of Excelsior Farms Inc., as Countryside Entrepreneur of the Year

* Bobby Adan Jr., president of Prutasan ni Adan, as Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year

* Christhea Tim De Jesus, chief operating officer (COO), as Technopreneur of the Year

Special Citations were also awarded to:

* Julius G. Neri Jr., general manager and CEO of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority

* Anastacio Muntuerto Jr. & Nora Muntuerto, owners of Jardin de Muntuerto

* Jamaica Diamante, COO of Tuburan 360

CCCI president Jonathan Jay Yuvallos praised the honorees for their dedication and contributions to Cebu’s growth. He said their dedication is the cornerstone of the community’s strength and prosperity.

The GCA recognizes exceptional entrepreneurs, businesses, and families in Cebu who demonstrate exemplary performance, innovation and ethical practices, serving as models of the Cebuano entrepreneurial spirit. / KOC