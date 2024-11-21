Bambi Gothong Tan named CCCI entrepreneur of the year

BARBARA “Bambi” Gothong Tan, president and chairman of A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corp., was honored as the Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2024 Grand Chamber Awards (GCA) and Fellowship Night hosted by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

The event took place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

This year’s GCA also celebrated the achievements of other outstanding Cebuano entrepreneurs:

-- Giorgio Bernardo “Gio” Visitacion, founder of Good Cup Coffee Company, as Socially Responsible Entrepreneur of the Year

-- Kyle Alexander Aznar, president and CEO of E.B. Aznar Holdings Inc., as Young Entrepreneur of the Year

-- Alvin Hing, president, owner and founder of Excelsior Farms Inc., as Countryside Entrepreneur of the Year

-- Bobby Adan Jr., president of Prutasan ni Adan, as Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year

-- Christhea Tim V. De Jesus, COO, as Technopreneur of the Year

Special Citations were awarded to:

-- Julius G. Neri Jr., general manager and CEO of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority

-- Atty. Anastacio Muntuerto Jr. & Mrs. Nora Muntuerto, owners of Jardin de Muntuerto

-- Jamaica B. Diamante, COO of Tuburan 360

The Grand Chamber Awards recognizes exceptional entrepreneurs, businesses, and families in Cebu who demonstrate exemplary performance, innovation, and ethical practices, serving as models of the Cebuano entrepreneurial spirit. (KOC)