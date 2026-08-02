‘Ban Gambling ADS across PH’

A BILL filed in the Senate would ban gambling advertisements, celebrity endorsements and sponsorships across the Philippines as part of a wider effort to curb excessive gambling and protect minors and other vulnerable groups.

If enacted, the proposal would impose a nationwide standard on gambling advertising. It comes as Cebu City is considering a similar ordinance, with the City Legal Office (CLO) supporting the measure while recommending changes to make it consistent with the 1987 Constitution, national laws and existing jurisprudence.

The proposal raises a broader issue of how far government can regulate gambling promotions without restricting lawful gambling activities or protected forms of expression. Senate Bill (SB) 2347 seeks to answer that by treating gambling advertising in much the same way as tobacco advertising.

Nationwide advertising ban

SB 2347, filed by Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, would prohibit gambling advertisements on television, radio, print, outdoor, online and social media platforms. It would also ban celebrity endorsements and influencer campaigns promoting gambling.

Escudero said the proposal follows the approach taken under Republic Act (RA) 9211, or the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003, which imposed strict limits on tobacco advertising to reduce public exposure, particularly among minors.

“It is about time that we regulate the gambling industry the same way we regulated tobacco two decades ago,” he said in a statement.

Push for tighter regulation

The proposal comes as the gambling industry continues to expand.

According to the bill’s explanatory note, gross gaming revenues reached P396.13 billion in 2025. While Escudero acknowledged the industry’s contribution to government revenues, employment and tourism, he said gambling promotions have become increasingly widespread and sophisticated, raising concerns about compulsive and irresponsible gambling.

The bill would also require responsible gambling advisories in authorized consumer communications and direct government agencies to conduct education campaigns on responsible gambling, consumer protection and mental health support.

Proposed ordinance in Cebu City

Escudero’s measure follows similar efforts in Cebu City, where Councilor Joel Garganera has proposed an ordinance banning gambling advertisements within the city’s jurisdiction.

In a July 20, 2026 position paper, the CLO endorsed the proposed ordinance as a valid exercise of the City’s police power under the Local Government Code because it aims to protect public morals, particularly minors and other vulnerable sectors.

The CLO, however, recommended several revisions before its approval. It said the ordinance should clearly state that it regulates only gambling advertisements within Cebu City’s jurisdiction and does not interfere with gambling activities authorized under national law.

The legal office also recommended limiting the ordinance’s coverage of online advertisements to paid commercial content disseminated by individuals or businesses subject to the city’s regulatory authority. It warned that broader language could unintentionally cover protected forms of expression and exceed the city’s territorial jurisdiction.

It further urged the City Council to align the ordinance’s definitions with national laws and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. regulations, add administrative due process safeguards, and adopt a graduated penalty system before enforcement.

Implementation and penalties

If approved, SB 2347 would give gambling operators and advertisers one year after the law’s enactment to remove existing promotional materials and comply with the new restrictions.

Violators would face increasing penalties. A first offense would carry a fine of up to P200,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both, while second offense would result in a fine of up to P300,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

A third offense would be punishable by a fine of up to P500,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both, along with the revocation of business permits and operating licenses.

Business permits or licenses could also be revoked. Corporate officers found liable may face penalties, while foreign nationals could be subject to additional sanctions, including deportation.

Next steps

Escudero said the bill seeks to balance the gambling industry’s economic benefits with stronger consumer safeguards. He also said it would institutionalize restrictions similar to those recently adopted by the Ad Standards Council through a voluntary self-regulation circular.

SB 2347 must pass both houses of Congress before it can become law. Meanwhile, Cebu City’s proposed ordinance remains under consideration by the council, with the CLO recommending revisions to strengthen its enforceability while keeping it consistent with national law. / KOC