Ban on parking slot ‘saving’ backed

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) backed a proposal seeking to penalize individuals who physically reserve parking slots for others, but noted that the office would need authority to enforce such rules in private areas.

The proposal, titled the Mindful Parking Ordinance of Cebu City, was introduced by Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa and discussed in a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

It aims to prohibit people from “saving” parking spaces for others, whether by standing in them or placing barriers, across both public and private areas.

During the public hearing, CCTO Assistant Department Head Kent Jongoy said the measure is timely, noting that videos of arguments over parking spots have become increasingly common online. He said the incidents cause unnecessary altercations and reflect poor road courtesy. He added that the ordinance could help prevent such situations.

However, Jongoy acknowledged that CCTO’s authority currently extends only to public roads and spaces. To make enforcement effective, he recommended giving the office legal authority to operate in private parking areas such as malls and commercial complexes.

He said they receive many reports from private areas, but without a memorandum of agreement, they could not enter to enforce the traffic code. He added that a provision authorizing the CCTO to act within private establishments would strengthen the ordinance.

Penalties and scope

Under the proposed measure, individuals caught reserving a parking slot for another person—whether by standing in the space, placing obstacles, or blocking other motorists—would face escalating penalties:

A first offense would incur a P1,000 fine. A second offense would result in a P3,000 fine. For the third and succeeding offenses, violators could face a P5,000 fine or imprisonment of up to one year.

Violators may opt to settle by paying an out-of-court compromise fee equal to half the prescribed penalty to the CCTO.

Liability extends not only to the person physically reserving the space but also to the driver who benefits from the act, as well as anyone reserving slots for a fee or favor.

The ordinance will not apply to individuals who are merely guiding a vehicle that is already about to park. It will also exempt government vehicles with designated parking spaces, as well as private establishments that have authorized reserved or paid parking arrangements.

Council concerns and clarifications

Councilor Franklyn Ong raised concerns over the measure’s implementation in private parking lots, stressing that these areas are already governed by their respective managements. To address this, Jongoy suggested aligning the proposed ordinance with City Ordinance 2085, which regulates the operation of private off-street parking areas, to ensure consistent rules and enforcement.

Councilor Sisinio Andales recommended a more precise legal definition of what constitutes “reserving” a parking space to avoid confusion.

Abellanosa clarified that a person will be presumed to be reserving a spot if the vehicle they are waiting for is not nearby and they prevent another motorist from parking by blocking or placing an obstruction.

The proposed Mindful Parking Ordinance remains under review and will be refined before it is brought back to the City Council for further deliberation and possible approval. / CAV