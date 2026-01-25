Ban on politicians’ names on gov’t properties pushed

IN A bid to curb personal attribution of publicly funded projects, a proposed ordinance seeks to bar the placement of incumbent officials’ names on government-owned properties in Cebu City, except in cases required by law or justified for historical purposes.

The measure, authored by Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales, and to be endorsed in the upcoming regular session on Jan. 27, 2026, aims to reinforce the principle that government projects are funded by taxpayers and should not be used for personal or political branding by public officials, particularly during election periods.

The measure covers buildings, infrastructure projects, facilities, vehicles, and other assets financed wholly or partly by public funds.

Under the proposal, government properties would no longer bear the names of incumbent officials, except when required by law or justified for historical or archival purposes.

It prohibits the printing, engraving, or displaying the name, image, logo, or slogan of any public official on government-funded projects, facilities, vehicles, equipment, or relief goods.

Affixing tarpaulins, billboards, or signage bearing the name or likeness of public officials on public property funded by government resources are also prohibited.

Taxpayer-funded

Politicians are also not allowed to use government communication materials-including but not limited to press releases, official advertisements, social media posts, infographics, videos, and public announcements-for the purpose of highlighting, endorsing, or promoting the personal image, rather than conveying information strictly related to government programs, services, policies, or institutional activities.

Andales said the ordinance is grounded on the principle that public projects are funded by taxpayers and should not be credited to individual officials.

“Citizens have repeatedly expressed frustration over ‘epal’ practices, where officials use government projects as vehicles for self-promotion, thereby eroding public confidence in government institution,” said Andales.

The proposed measure also echoes the standards set under Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, which requires officials to avoid actions that could be construed as self-promotion or conflict of interest. / EHP