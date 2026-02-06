Banana exports lift PH back to No. 2 globally

THE Philippines reclaimed its position as the world’s second-largest banana exporter in 2025 after shipments rose 26 percent year on year to 2.925 million metric tons, based on preliminary data from the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The rebound allowed the country to overtake Colombia and widen its lead over Costa Rica and Guatemala, restoring a global ranking last held in 2020 and marking a turnaround after four years of declining export volumes.

Banana output had been constrained from 2021 to 2024 by pest infestations and extreme weather, which disrupted farm production and supply chains. The latest performance signals a recovery in yield and export capacity, reinforcing bananas’ role as one of the country’s top agricultural exports.

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque said the renewed global standing reflects the resilience of producers and sustained government support. She said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will continue backing the sector through industry upgrading, investment promotion and deeper integration into global value chains.

Trade liberalization also helped drive the rebound, with Philippine bananas benefiting from lower or zero tariffs under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Philippines–South Korea Free Trade Agreement, improving price competitiveness in Asian markets.

The DTI said it is extending similar support to other high-value farm exports and expanding incentives such as Export-Oriented Enterprise certifications to lower input costs, improve quality and sustain the banana industry’s recovery, which remains a major source of rural jobs and foreign exchange earnings. / KOC