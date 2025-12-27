Bang and abundance: Cebu preps for high-spirited New Year

Meanwhile, near Ramos Public Market in Cebu City, vendors have begun displaying round fruits for shoppers seeking the traditional 12 varieties for their Media Noche tables. In local culture, round fruits symbolize prosperity due to their resemblance to coins, while the 12 varieties represent each month of the year — a ritual believed to bring continuous luck and abundance.

From the crackle of fireworks to tables laden with symbolic fruits, these customs reflect the festive spirit and hopeful outlook of Cebuanos as they usher in 2026.