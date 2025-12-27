Bang and abundance: Cebu preps for high-spirited New Year

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
AS THE New Year approaches, preparations across Cebu are in full swing, marked by vibrant displays and time-honored traditions. In Lapu-Lapu City, retailer Rosalie Cedimo has stocked her stall with colorful fireworks at the designated retail zone along New Takan Road in Barangay Babag. As of Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, prices remain steady, though they are expected to rise on Tuesday, Dec. 30, and Wednesday, 31, as demand peaks. Many Filipinos continue to observe the tradition of using firecrackers to drive away bad luck and welcome the coming year with a loud celebration.
Meanwhile, near Ramos Public Market in Cebu City, vendors have begun displaying round fruits for shoppers seeking the traditional 12 varieties for their Media Noche tables. In local culture, round fruits symbolize prosperity due to their resemblance to coins, while the 12 varieties represent each month of the year — a ritual believed to bring continuous luck and abundance.
From the crackle of fireworks to tables laden with symbolic fruits, these customs reflect the festive spirit and hopeful outlook of Cebuanos as they usher in 2026.