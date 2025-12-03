Bang okay, Huyong uncertain

MANY are wondering if Ryan Bang and Paola Huyong are back together after a video of him visiting her and giving her flowers went viral.

But according to a Pep.ph source, Paola is reluctant to return to the relationship, saying she has grown cold in how she deals with him. Paola also pulled her hand away from Ryan during the visit, which reportedly showed she was not pleased.

Netizens also pointed out that whenever Paola said “friends,” Ryan would turn off his vlogging camera that was focused on her.

In June 2024, the two were planning to get married following their engagement. But without an announced reason, they broke up in September. / TRC