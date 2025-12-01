Bang spotted giving flowers to ex

“It’s Showtime” host Ryan Bang was seen giving flowers to Paola Huyong at his coffee stall at Hola Escolta on Saturday.

The two were reported to have broken up last month after Huyong deleted their photos on Instagram and both unfollowed each other. They remain unfollowed as of now.

According to Pep.ph, Bang is still wearing their engagement ring, while Huyong is no longer seen wearing hers. The two are said to be business partners at the stall. They have not made an official statement regarding their relationship status. / TRC