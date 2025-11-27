Bank beats 2025 sustainable finance goal

SECURITY Bank said it exceeded its 2025 sustainable finance target ahead of schedule, disbursing P99.4 billion in green and social loans as of October, 18 percent above its full-year goal.

About P69.9 billion funded renewable energy, green buildings and transport upgrades, including 1.37 GW of new solar and wind capacity and rehabilitation of Metro Manila train rails.

The bank also released P29.5 billion for social projects, expanding clean water access, health facilities and jobs.

Security Bank said the strong uptake underscores rising demand for sustainable financing and reinforces its push to become a leading partner in the country’s green and inclusive transition. / KOC