Bank deal boosts regional startup access

A BANK has entered into a regional partnership with Japanese and Thai financial and innovation institutions to strengthen cross-border startup collaboration and reinforce the Philippines’ position in the Asean innovation ecosystem.

Security Bank Corp. said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri), MUFG Bank Ltd., MUFG Innovation Partners Co. Ltd., Krungsri Finnovate Company Limited and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). The agreement aims to support inbound and outbound startup expansion, business matching and innovation-led growth.

The listed lender said the collaboration will improve Philippine startups’ access to regional corporate partners, capital and international markets, while enabling local companies to engage with emerging technologies and innovation-driven business models.

The partnership combines the bank’s corporate network, MUFG’s regional and Japanese client base, Krungsri’s Asean presence and experience in business-matching platforms and the venture and accelerator reach of MUFG Innovation Partners and Krungsri Finnovate. The DTI will support the initiative through its startup development and internationalization programs.

Trade officials said the initiative aligns with government efforts to build an innovation-driven economy by expanding market access for startups and micro, small and medium enterprises and linking Philippine founders to regional platforms.

Under the agreement, Philippine startups and corporates will take part in cross-border exchange programs, trade missions and DTI-led innovation events, including Krungsri’s annual Japan-Asean Startup Business Matching Fair in Bangkok.

The bank said the MOU provides a framework for pilots, partnerships and potential investments between startups and corporates, helping channel innovation into high-growth sectors with broader economic impact. / KOC