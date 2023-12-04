Bank donates 5th school building

SECURITY Bank Foundation Inc. (SBFI) turned over its fifth school building in Cebu—a two-story, six-classroom structure at Pusok Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City—on Nov. 10, 2023.

One of the classrooms was donated by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Bank Manila Branch to commemorate its 70th anniversary. MUFG is the largest financial services group in Japan and a strategic partner of Security Bank since 2016.

The donation to Pusok Elementary School marks SBFI’s 721st classroom donation across 128 schools in 72 cities and municipalities nationwide as part of its “Build a School, Build a Nation” program.

To date, SBFI has donated 30 classrooms within Cebu Province. Previous Cebu beneficiary schools include Basak Elementary School, Jagobiao National High School and Tipolo National High School in Mandaue City, as well as Sabang Elementary School in Danao City.

Aside from the classroom construction, the school principal and teachers will have the opportunity to participate in SBFI’s three-year training program entitled “Mentoring Future Leaders for Nation-Building” in partnership with educational stalwarts Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle Philippines.