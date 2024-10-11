Bank lending grows by 10.7%

BANK lending grew at a faster pace in August, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.

Outstanding loans increased by 10.7 percent year-on-year, up from 10.4 percent in July. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, loans rose by 0.8 percent.

Loans extended by banks to individuals, businesses or entities within the country grew by 10.9 percent in August, while loans to non-residents or to individuals, businesses and entities outside the country slowed down, increasing by just 1.5 percent compared to 9.2 percent in July.

Lending to production activities also expanded by 9.4 percent, with notable increases in sectors like real estate, manufacturing and transportation.

Real estate activities account for 13.2 percent of the total lending followed by wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (10.7 percent); manufacturing (9.8 percent); transportation and storage (23.4 percent); electricity, gas, steam & airconditioning supply (seven percent).

Consumer loans, while still strong, grew at a slightly slower rate of 23.7 percent compared to July’s 24.3 percent, primarily driven by credit card lending.

The BSP said it remains committed to ensuring that lending conditions support its goals of price and financial stability. / KOC