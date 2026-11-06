Bank loans to MSMEs rise 8.1% to P580.5B

LENDING to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grew by 8.1 percent to P580.5 billion as of end-June 2026, with universal and commercial banks accounting for more than 70 percent of financing, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In its First Semester 2026 Report on the Philippine Financial System, the BSP said universal and commercial banks provided 71.3 percent of total MSME loans, while wholesale and retail trade accounted for 41.9 percent of financing to the sector.

The expansion in MSME lending formed part of broader credit growth, with households and key industries, including electricity, real estate, wholesale and retail trade, transportation, and manufacturing, contributing significantly to the banking system’s loan expansion.

Banks also continued to finance agriculture, fisheries and rural development, with loans to these sectors reaching P3.1 trillion as of end-June. This represented a compliance ratio of 89.8 percent against the mandatory allocation under Republic Act No. 11901.

Corporate loan demand was driven by working capital requirements, business expansion, capital expenditures, and selected project financing needs across logistics, energy, transport, manufacturing, trade and real estate.

However, the BSP noted that construction and project-related lending remained subdued amid project completions and repayments, slower activity, delayed collections, and more selective lending standards.

Meanwhile, consumer loans continued to expand, although growth moderated as banks

became more selective across products and borrower groups. Credit cards remained the principal growth driver, alongside general-purpose, salary-based and digitally originated consumer loans.

The increase in lending activity supported bank profitability, with the banking system’s net profit rising by 5.2 percent to P208.5 billion in the first half of 2026.

Interest income increased by 8.8 percent to P871.6 billion, driven by continued loan growth, particularly in higher-yielding consumer segments. Income from credit cards rose by 23.5 percent to P96.1 billion, while income from other consumer loans jumped by 67 percent to P21.8 billion.

Interest expenses, meanwhile, declined by 1.6 percent to P231 billion, helping lift the banking system’s net interest margin to 4.6 percent from 4.4 percent a year earlier.

Despite stronger earnings, the BSP flagged an increase in problem loans, which grew by 10.3 percent to P585 billion as of end-June.

The overall non-performing loan ratio remained stable at 3.3 percent, but the central bank said asset quality pressures were concentrated in selected portfolios, particularly certain unsecured consumer lending segments.

Banks responded through more selective underwriting, closer portfolio monitoring, and stronger collection and recovery efforts.

The BSP said the banking system remained sound and resilient, supported by continued lending, stable domestic funding, profitable operations, ample liquidity and adequate capital. / KOC