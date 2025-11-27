BANK raises $500M in oversubscribed bond offer

BDO Unibank priced US$500 million in five-year fixed-rate senior notes, drawing strong demand with orders reaching USD1.6 billion, more than 3.2 times the offer.

The notes carry a 4.375 percent coupon and are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody’s. Settlement is set for Dec. 3. BDO said the issuance forms part of its liability management strategy to secure longer-term funding for lending and general corporate purposes.

Standard Chartered Bank served as sole global coordinator, while Standard Chartered, MUFG and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint bookrunners and

lead managers. / KOC