Bank signs AI voice tech deal

SECURITY Bank has partnered with regional voice-automation firm WIZ.AI to accelerate its digital transformation and strengthen customer engagement through secure, scalable conversational AI.

The deal was signed on Nov. 17, 2025, at the bank’s Makati headquarters. Security Bank said WIZ.AI’s NLP and voice automation tools will support its drive to modernize operations, including collections, by improving efficiency and responsiveness.

The partnership forms part of the bank’s push to use data and intelligent automation to enhance customer experience. / KOC