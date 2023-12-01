BankCom taps infosys finacle

BANK of Commerce (BankCom), an affiliate of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) group, has tapped Infosys Finacle, a global leader in banking technology, to help accelerate its digital transformation and redefine the banking experience for customers.

The partnership will enable BankCom to upgrade its systems with Infosys Finacle’s advanced and comprehensive banking solutions.

This means replacing legacy systems with new and more efficient technology. BankCom, for instance, will be able to roll out new, unique banking products and services quicker than ever using Finacle’s flexible product factories. / PR