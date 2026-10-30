Banks expect steady credit standards, loan demand in Q4

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said most banks expect credit standards and loan demand to remain steady in the fourth quarter of the year.

Results of the latest Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey (SLOS) released Friday showed that 80.8 percent of respondent banks expect credit standards for enterprise loans to remain unchanged for the fourth quarter of the year.

The BSP said 85.7 percent also expect steady standards for household loans.

“These are higher than the figures posted in Q3 (third quarter), indicating a shift toward more stable lending standards,” the BSP said.

Among banks expecting changes in credit standards, the bias toward tightening moderated to 17.3 percent during the fourth quarter from 28.8 percent in the third quarter for enterprises.

For households, 11.4 percent of respondent banks also expect credit standards to tighten, also lower than the 17.1 percent recorded in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, 1.9 percent of respondent banks expect to ease credit standards for enterprises while 2.9 percent also expect to do the same for households.

In terms of demand, banks expect overall loan demand to remain steady in the fourth quarter.

For enterprise loans, 69.2 percent of respondents expect demand to remain unchanged, 26.9 percent expect an

increase, and 3.8 percent expect a decline.

“The expected increase in enterprise loan demand reflects higher financing needs for inventories and accounts receivable, as well as limited access to other funding sources,” the BSP said.

“For households, banks expecting stronger loan demand cited higher household consumption, more attractive bank financing terms, and increased housing investment,”

it added.

The SLOS consists of questions on loan officers’ perceptions relating to the overall credit standards of their respective banks, as well as the factors affecting the supply of and demand for loans to enterprises and households. / PNA