Banks launch new interest rate swap market

THE Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) has officially opened the enhanced Peso Interest Rate Swap (IRS) market to participants on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

This new market aims to improve how interest rates are set and managed in the country, benefiting both banks and borrowers. This initiative supports businesses, particularly those that depend on loans, by ensuring that interest rates are based on real market needs.

According to BAP, this initiative follows the updated guidelines from the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (Isda) released on Nov. 15, which include the Philippine Overnight Reference Rate (ORR). The ORR, based on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) overnight borrowing rate, serves as the foundation for this enhanced system.

According to Paul Favila, chairman of the BAP Open Market Committee, the enhanced Peso IRS market is designed to help develop better benchmarks for interest rates, which will improve the pricing of short-term credit products like loans.

To ensure the system works efficiently, 16 banks will act as “market-makers,” providing consistent pricing for both short-term and long-term interest rate swaps based on the Philippine ORR. Additionally, five banks will participate as regular traders.

The Bloomberg trading platform will be used for transactions, making it easier for market participants to trade and set reliable benchmarks.

BAP president Jose Teodoro Limcaoco said that this development, along with other financial reforms, will help grow the Philippine capital market and provide businesses with better tools for managing loans and investments.

In a separate statement, the BSP welcomed the new swap market, saying it is a significant step toward boosting trading and liquidity in the domestic bond market.

“This is part of a plan to deepen the local capital markets. A deeper capital market is expected to enhance savings and investment in the Philippines. As a side benefit, it will also strengthen the transmission of monetary policy,” the central bank said.

“We are excited for Peso IRS to go live to help boost transactions, create a benchmark yield curve and deepen our capital markets,” BSP Gov. Eli Remolona said. “A benchmark curve will help banks and other lenders price loans at various maturities. / KOC