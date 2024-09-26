Banks optimistic on growth, stability for next 2 years

BANKS remain optimistic for the next two years.

According to the 2023 Banking Sector Outlook Survey (BSOS), banks expect strong growth in their assets, loans, deposits, and profits as well as their plan to keep solid capital and liquidity levels to ensure stability.

The survey results also show improved expectations for the quality of bank loan portfolios, with fewer banks—48.7 percent, down from 52.4 percent in the 2022 BSOS—predicting a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio above five percent over the next two years.

NPL is a loan that the borrower is not repaying as agreed. If the borrower hasn’t made payments for 90 days or more, the loan is considered “non-performing.”

Across banking groups, most foreign banks and universal and commercial banks are optimistic, with the former anticipating a less than one percent NPL ratio while the latter foreseeing their NPL ratio to settle within the range of one to five percent.

In contrast, smaller banking groups are more pessimistic, particularly the majority of thrift, rural, cooperative, and digital banks expect their NPL ratio to be over five percent.

In terms of loan loss provisions, the majority of respondent banks plan to maintain a high NPL coverage ratio thus, ensuring adequate coverage of potential losses in their

loan portfolio.

Relatedly, restructured loans are projected to be a small percentage, or at two percent, of total loans for most respondent banks.

Lending

As to priorities, most respondent banks indicate that they will continue to focus on corporate and retail lending, providing financial support to sustainable and green projects, including key sectors such as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), real estate and households.

By banking groups, universal and commercial banks are focused on MSME lending, project financing, and sustainable or green financing, while foreign banks are keen on sustainable finance and project financing.

Thrift banks and rural and cooperative banks plan to prioritize lending to MSMEs and real estate activities, as well as financing sustainable activities and green projects. For digital banks, lending to MSMEs, trade financing and treasury products and services are their top priorities.

Meanwhile, for retail banking operations, housing loans, motor vehicle loans and salary loans are the top retail banking products and services of most respondent banks over the next two years.

Payment and settlement services, cross-selling and investment banking emerged as the top three other banking business lines that most respondent banks will focus on over the same period.

Digital transformation

Meanwhile, more than half of respondent banks are also investing in digital transformation to enhance their financial products and services.

Over half of the respondents are also open to collaborating with fintech companies to provide innovative digital financial products or services within the next two years. The offerings they plan to introduce with fintech partners include loans, payments, mobile and online banking, and remittance services.

Banks also disclosed that credit, operational, and macroeconomic risks remain their primary concern, and as such they are actively enhancing their risk governance to safeguard the interest of their depositors and investors, as well as maintain the safety and soundness of their institutions. / KOC