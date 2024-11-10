Banks post double-digit growth in assets, loans in first half

THE Philippine banking sector has maintained a strong growth trajectory in the first half of 2024, significantly contributing to the country’s economic momentum.

The latest report from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) highlights substantial growth in assets, loans, deposits and earnings, underscoring the sector’s role in boosting trust and stability in the financial system.

As of June, the total assets of the Philippine banking system have reached P26.2 trillion, marking a 12.4 percent year-on-year growth. This rise surpasses the pre-pandemic annual growth rate of 11 percent and reflects the sector’s robust performance, driven by domestic deposits funneled into lending and investments.

The banking system’s total loans have expanded to P14.3 trillion, an increase of 12.4 percent, fueled by strong lending to households and productive sectors. Key recipients of these loans include the real estate sector (18.3 percent of total loans), households for consumption (23.3 percent growth) and wholesale and retail trade (10.5 percent).

The BSP also reports satisfactory loan quality, with a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 3.5 percent as of June, a minor increase from 3.4 percent the previous year. This stability in loan quality is reinforced by an NPL coverage ratio of 95.4 percent, indicating that banks are well-prepared for potential loan losses amid challenges, such as post-pandemic recovery and higher borrowing costs.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and the agriculture, fisheries and rural development (AFRD) sectors have also benefited from the banking sector’s growth. Loans to MSMEs reached a new peak of P488.1 billion, while AFRD loans increased to P1.7 trillion, showcasing the sector’s commitment to supporting marginalized industries.

Meanwhile, the trust industry experienced a 12.9 percent growth, with total trust assets climbing to P6.6 trillion by June. Net profits in the trust sector rose to P4.1 billion, supported by income from trust and agency accounts.

According to BSP, these developments reflect the banking sector’s pivotal role in the Philippines’ economic growth, with financial reforms reinforcing resilience and encouraging banks to take a more prominent role in the domestic economy.

It said that as the sector continues to provide essential financial products and services, its stability and growth are set to drive the country’s sustainable economic development. / KOC