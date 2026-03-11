BanSayaw dance workshops draw 1,000 participants across Cebu

OVER 1,000 dancers, volunteers, and organizers gathered across five locations in Cebu from February 28 to March 1, 2026, for BanSayaw: Pagbansay sa Sayaw.

The two-day synchronized event served as the culmination of National Arts Month, providing free dance training to communities throughout the province.

The workshops were organized by the Dance Council of Cebu (DCC) in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Cebu Provincial Government through the Cebu Provincial Youth Development Office, and the Cebu City Government through the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office.

Led by DCC president Lemuel Rosos, the program was developed by board members Victor Hao Cuenco and Mhike Jellord Rollo, both executive council members of the NCCA National Committee on Dance.

Workshops were held simultaneously at the Zapatera Elementary School Gym in Cebu City, the Santa Fe Gymnasium, the Alcantara Gym, the Dalaguete Sports Complex, and the CTU-Danao Campus.

These hubs were managed by DCC BODs and officers Victor Hao Cuenco (Cebu City), Engr. Patricio Junjet Primor and Dr. Michaed Dax Barlaan (Danao City), Lemuel Rosos (Santa Fe), Mhike Jellord Rollo (Alcantara), and John Guaren (Dalaguete).

The curriculum covered four genres: Contemporary, Philippine Folk Dance, Ballroom (Cha-cha-cha), and Street Dance.

Facilitators for the Contemporary track included Mark Ranel "Macky" Pardillo, Monica Villarica Cusi, Jay Anthony "Tonjie" Mangao, James Bryll Dumandan, and Ruffo Jeffrey "Rjay" Tapang.

Philippine Folk Dance was led by Dr. Kathryn Estenzo, Dr. Michaed Dax Barlaan, Donald Ray Villahermosa, Cathy Vestil, and Glen Albutra.

The Ballroom sessions were conducted by Victor Hao Cuenco, Arvin D. Flores, Karla Louise Abapo, Davin Q. Unabia, and Novie C. Pasigay.

Street Dance instruction was provided by Albert Igcas, Christian Tondag, Allyca Villaflor, Lorenz Pepito, and Jeffrey C. Toledo.

DCC board member and facilitator Dr. Kathryn Estenzo noted that the initiative focuses on fostering community and reclaiming cultural identity through dance.

John Guaren, DCC Public Relations Officer, said the simultaneous participation of 1,000 individuals across various venues provided a significant conclusion to the month's artistic celebrations.

The event was supported by the municipal governments of Santa Fe, Alcantara, and Dalaguete, and the City of Danao, ensuring accessible arts education for both urban and rural participants.

Due to the overwhelming positive feedback from both partners and participants, the DCC has started planning for more improved editions of the BanSayaw workshop for future editions.

Seen as a very effective avenue for the younger generation to express themselves through art especially through dance, the BanSayaw workshop has truly made a mark in Cebu. (PR)