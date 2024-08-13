Bantay Dagat: Protect Cebu City mangroves

DESPITE the contributions of different agencies to rehabilitate mangroves, a viable approach is needed to sustain Cebu City’s ecosystem, said an official of the Bantay Dagat Commission (BDC).

According to BDC executive director Ed Karlon Rama while the city has existing and naturally growing mangroves, only a few are visible in coastal areas such as from Barangay Mambaling to Inayawan due to rapid development. The rest, he said, are prone to vanish.

“(We need) More sustained engagement… I don’t want to use the word establish a mangrove ecosystem because we already have an mangrove ecosystem. It is not establishing but more on developing and sustaining the growth,” said Rama in an interview on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Rama said Cebu City has 16 coastal barangays, but the city’s shoreline has become unnoticeable due to over-development like the Cebu International Port in Mabolo and the beach at the South Road Properties that has been cemented.

“These mangroves really have a very big role to play in coastal resource management. Number one, it prevents flooding and number two it is also an area where fish and other marine organisms can grow,” Rama said.

Flood mitigation

Rama explained that mangrove forests collect and store extra rainwater just like natural sponges.

Mangroves also slow down the flow of water, allowing nutrients and sediments to settle; thus, lowering the volume and speed of floodwaters downstream due totheir intricate root systems.

Rama also said that when there is a storm surge, the mangroves’ deep roots aid in stabilizing and constructing soil, which might be crucial when sea levels rise.

Mangroves also have the power to save numerous marine habitats as well as ecosystems like seagrass meadows and coral reefs.

He urged the public to plant mangroves as part of community service. He said the BDC office can help in providing propagules or seedlings.

“Maybe some of you want to engage in this kind of advocacy,” said Rama.

The Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative (CCRRI), in a Facebook post on Tuesday August 13, said initial discussions for a partnership are underway between Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia and a Rotary Club Chapter that wants to engage in mangrove ecosystem rehabilitation in Cebu City. / CDF