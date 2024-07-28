Bantay Dagat seeks fish warden deputization

THE Cebu City Bantay Dagat has requested training from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR 7) for the deputization of its personnel as fish wardens.

This move aims to tighten its monitoring system and combat illegal fishing activities, such as the liba-liba fishing method.

On July 6, 2024, the Bantay Dagat team posted a video on Facebook showing fishermen using the “liba-liba” fishing method in the waters of Cebu City.

Bantay Dagat program director Karlon Rama said the fishermen evaded capture by crossing into the waters of neighboring Talisay City.

He, however, said apprehending violators is a challenge for them because Cebu City currently lacks fish wardens. Deputy fish wardens serve as force multipliers, authorized to apprehend fishery law violators.

“Liba-liba is just one of the many threats that are there, which we need to immediately address despite our challenges,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Rama said Liba-liba, or Danish seine fishing method, deprives fishermen who use the line fishing method of their livelihood.

The Liba liba is a fishing technique that uses a cone-shaped net with wings. The net is attached to a rope that has items such as buri, plastic strips, or weights to scare or guide fish. These nets can be operated mechanically using winches or manually by fishermen.

After the incident, Rama said they intensified their monitoring system by deploying two to three patrols on an intermittent schedule daily.

So far, following the incident earlier this month, Rama said they have not detected any fishermen using illegal methods.

However, this is not sufficient, as they aim to be deputized as fish wardens.

Rama said that while it is the city mayor who deputizes, since agriculture and fisheries are devolved functions, they need technical assistance, like training, from BFAR.

Councilor Rey Gealon authored a resolution, approved by the council last July 24, to request BFAR to train fish wardens to be deputized in the city to arrest people engaged in illegal fishing activities.

Rama said a Bantay Dagat Commission meeting is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2, where they will discuss the BFAR deputation training.

Rama said they also had a monitoring training with BFAR 7 last July 10-12.

The training tackled the Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing Index and Threat Assessment Tool, which the agency is rolling out.

“It allows us to index what threats to fishing exist in our municipal waters and assign value to the fisheries resources that we have,” he said. / JPS