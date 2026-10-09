Bantayan disposes of 178 sacks of spoiled rice

THE Municipality of Bantayan in Cebu has disposed of 178 sacks of rice, each weighing 50 kilograms, after the National Food Authority (NFA) declared them unfit for human consumption.

In a statement posted on its official public information page, “Bantayan LGU-Bantayan Para sa Tanan,” on Friday, October 9, 2026, the municipal government said the disposal was witnessed by representatives of the Commission on Audit (COA) and department heads serving on the municipal Disposal Committee.

According to the local government, the rice had already deteriorated when Mayor Alex Layese assumed office.

The Layese administration subsequently coordinated with the NFA to determine whether the rice was still safe for consumption.

After the NFA declared the rice unfit for human consumption, the municipal government sought coordination with COA to ensure its proper disposal.

The disposal was completed more than a year after the rice was initially found to have deteriorated.

The municipal government attributed the delay to the required disposal procedures, explaining that the rice had been purchased using public funds and therefore needed to undergo the proper process before it could be discarded. (CDF)