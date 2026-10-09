Bantayan dumps 8.9 tons of rice; vice mayor questions legality

THE Bantayan Municipal Government in northern Cebu disposed of 8.9 metric tons of rice declared unfit for human consumption on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, but Vice Mayor Arthur “Art” Despi questioned the move, saying the council had yet to act on the mayor’s request for authorization.

According to Bantayan LGU-Bantayan Para sa Tanan, the Municipality’s page on Facebook, representatives of the Commission on Audit (COA) and department heads who sit on the disposal committee witnessed the disposal of 178 sacks, each weighing 50-kilograms.

Despi told SunStar Cebu that the rice was part of a 350-sack purchase made by the Municipal Government in late October 2024, during his administration. The remaining 178 sacks were listed in the inventory documents turned over to the incoming administration, but the rice itself was not physically turned over, he said.

According to the Municipal Government, the 178 sacks of rice were already moldy when Mayor Alex Layese assumed office. His administration then consulted the National Food Authority (NFA) to determine whether the stocks were still safe for consumption.

The rice was purchased during Despi’s term as mayor. Layese’s administration said it could not identify the specific program for which the stocks had been procured but understood that they were intended for distribution to residents.

The NFA later declared the rice unfit for human consumption, prompting the Municipal Government to coordinate with COA on its disposal.

Disposing of the stocks took more than a year because government property must undergo prescribed procedures before it can be discarded, the Municipal Government said.

Despi questions physical turnover

Meanwhile, Despi disputed the account of the rice’s condition, saying the transition involved inventory documents but no physical inspection of the remaining stocks.

“There was no physical turnover; only the documents were placed there,” he told SunStar Cebu.

A physical turnover would have allowed the incoming administration to inspect the rice and identify any defects, Despi said. He maintained that he believed the stocks were still in good condition when his administration turned over the inventory.

“In our belief, the rice was still good,” he said, in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Council review was still pending

Despi said the mayor’s office requested authorization to dispose of the rice on Sept. 2, 2026. The Municipal Council placed the request on its agenda on Sept. 7, and referred it to the committee on disaster and risk reduction management, which held a hearing on Sept. 27.

The committee decided to await a report from the municipal inventory, appraisal and disposal committee before completing its recommendation, Despi said.

“Can you imagine, they requested authorization without even a report from the appraisal and disposal committee?” he said.

Despi said the disposal should not have proceeded before the council completed its review.

“As vice mayor and chair of the Sangguniang Bayan (Municipal Council), that is unauthorized disposal,” he said.

Timing of disposal questioned

Despi also questioned why the rice was disposed of only in October 2026 if it had already been declared unfit for consumption when Layese took office.

“That was 15 months ago. So why didn’t they dispose of it last year? Why are they disposing of it only now?” he said.

Despi said the Municipal Government purchased the 350 sacks from the NFA in late October 2024 using funds intended for disaster response and quick assistance. The rice was meant for emergency aid, including assistance for persons with disabilities, and could also be used for food-for-work activities.

He said the election ban ahead of the May 2025 elections affected the distribution of assistance, leaving 178 sacks undistributed when his administration turned over the inventory.

The Municipal Government, in its statement, maintained that the NFA had declared the remaining rice unfit for human consumption and that its disposal followed the required procedures in coordination with COA.

Despi, for his part, said the disposal should have waited until the authorization process was completed. / CDF